Iranian Plot To Murder Israeli In Turkey Foiled By Turkish Intel

Turkish intelligence agents uncovered an Iranian cell in the active stages of plotting an assassination attempt on an Israeli businessman in the country and shared the information with the Mossad, Turkish media outlets reported on Friday.

The cell of nine spies, some Iranian and some Turkish, were planning to murder Yair Geller, an Israeli-Turkish resident of Istanbul who owns the Ileri Teknoloji technology supply company, in order to avenge the death of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

The spies had photographed Geller’s home and his office and were tracking his movements.

Turkish agents who uncovered the plot informed the Mossad, and a joint Turkish/Israeli intelligence operation was carried out to protect Geller, who was transferred to a safe house.

Turkish police arrested eight of the cell members. The ninth spy, the cell’s leader, Iranian intelligence officer Yasin Taheremamkendi, directed the cell from Iran.

Geller told Kan News that he was warned of the plot by Turkish intelligence agents months ago and was warned to travel to Israel immediately but insisted on remaining in Turkey.

In October 2021, an Iranian plot to murder Israeli businessmen in Cyprus was uncovered by Cypriot authorities.

Israel’s Mossad last year also thwarted a series of terrorist attacks against Israeli citizens in Africa. The planned attacks were to take place in Africa against Jews and Israeli citizens, including businessmen in Ghana and Senegal, and tourists on safaris in Tanzania.

Five suspects linked to Iran’s Quds Force have been arrested in connection to the planned attacks. According to the report, the suspects were sent to Lebanon to train for the terror attacks and were provided with the means necessary to execute them. The terrorists then traveled to Africa in the guise of religious students and began searching for vulnerable Israeli targets.

