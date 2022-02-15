Israel: Baby Dies After Catching COVID, New Mother & Infant Fight For Their Lives

A five-month-old baby passed away at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem on Monday after contracting COVID.

The baby suffered from serious underlying issues and his condition deteriorated after contracting COVID and he began having breathing difficulties. The doctors fought for his life but he ultimately succumbed to the illness.

In another COVID-related incident, a woman in her 30s in her 29th month of pregnancy was hospitalized in the ICU at the Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba after contracting COVID.

Unfortunately, her condition worsened and the doctors sedated and ventilated her on Monday and performed an emergency C-section in order to save the lives of both mother and baby.

On a happier note, the number of seriously ill COVID cases is continuing to fall and dropped below 1,000 on Monday for the first time since January.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)