Rockland Hatzolah Transports 3 After Fire Breaks Out at Home Near Monsey [VIDEOS]

Firefighters battled a blaze that broke out at a home in Hillcrest, near Monsey, Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to the fire department, Hatzolah and Rockland Chaveirim were on scene assisting the victims.

Hatzolah Paramedics transported three patients from the scene at 46 West Hickory Street to Westchester Hospital and Nyack Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Rockland Chaveirim has remained on the scene, providing food, shelter, and other necessities for the victims that remain near the home.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)