TYRANT: Canada’s Trudeau Accuses Jewish Lawmaker of Supporting Nazis [SEE THE VIDEO]

Canada’s House of Commons erupted into mayhem on Wednesday after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused a Jewish MP and her colleagues of being supportive of people who are Nazi sympathizers.

During a tense Question Period, Conservative MP Melissa Lantzman, a Jewish woman, blasted Trudeau for characterizing members of the anti-mandate Freedom Convoy as “very often misogynistic, racist, women-haters, science-deniers, the fringe.”

Saying Trudeau is “fanning the flames of an unjustified national emergency,” Lantzman asked, “When did the prime minister lose his way?”

In response, Trudeau said Conservative MPs are supporting Nazis.

“Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas, they can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag,” he said, causing Conservatives to erupt in protest and forcing the Speaker of the House of Commons to interrupt in an attempt to restore order.

The Speaker also admonished all – including Trudeau – for bringing “inflammatory” language into the discussion.

Later in the Question Period, MP Dane Lloyd tore into Trudeau for his comment.

“Mr. Speaker, I’ve never seen such shameful and dishonorable remarks coming from this prime minister,” Lloyd said. “My great-grandfather flew over thirty missions over Nazi Germany. My great-great-uncle’s body lies at the bottom of the English Channel. There are members of this Conservative caucus who are the descendants of victims of the Holocaust.”

“For the prime minister to accuse any colleague in this House of standing with a swastika is shameful,” he continued. “I’m giving the prime minister an opportunity. I’m calling on him to unreservedly apologize for this shameful remark.”

Trudeau ignored him.

