Stephen Hawking: Blessing or No Blessing?

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

True, Stephen Hawking passed away in 2018. In his lifetime, had the reputation of being the smartest man in the world. Our question is – if a Torah observant Jew were to have paid him a visit before Hawking had passed away – would he have had to recite the bracha?

SOME BACKGROUND

Stephen Hawking was certainly brilliant – his pioneering accomplishments will be remembered for centuries. It was Hawking who realized the interconnection between black hole thermodynamics, entropy, and temperature. He figured out the properties of the radiation from black holes that would be called Hawking Radiation. Hawking is not without critics. Astro-physicist Ethan Seigel writes in a Forbes article about one of his books, “a Brief History of Time” that for “32 years, it’s misinformed physics students, laypersons, and even professionals alike.” But even Dr. Seigel admits of Hawking’s remarkable contributions to science.

THE GEMORAH IN BRACHOS

The Gemorah in Brachos (58a) tells us that one who sees a gentile scholar recites the blessing of Baruch Attah Hashem, elokainu Melech ha’Olam shenosson m’chachmaso l’basar v’dam – who has given of His wisdom to flesh and blood.” [This is the text that is accepted by the Shulchan Aruch (OC 224:7).]

It would, at first glance, seem to be a no-brainer (forgive the pun) that the bracha should have been recited on Hawking.

In his elaboration of the halacha, the Mishna Brurah citing the Pri Magadim (in his Aishel Avrohom) explains that the gentile must be wise in [one of] the seven areas of wisdoms, as opposed to being fully fluent in the intricacies of their religion. The idea that it refers to just one of the seven areas is indicative from the handling of the contrast of being fully fluent in their religion. It is also clear from the author of the Mor uKtziyah that this is the case. [On the other hand, Rav Menashe Klein ob”m (Mishna Halachos Vol. XV Siman 74) writes that the gentile must be fluent in all seven areas of wisdom. Something that would veritably negate the blessing altogether.]

POSSIBLE CAVEATS

Rav Elazar Fleckeles (1754-1826), a student of the Noda BiYehudah and the author of the Teshuvah m’Ahava, writes (Vol. II #237) that the blessing is not recited on a gentile scholar who denies Hashem. He further adds that it may only be recited on a gentile who observes the seven Noachide laws.

The Aruch HaShulchan (224:6) writes that the parameters of what the definition of a “gentile scholar” are unclear, therefore, one should refrain from reciting the bracha.

The Mogain Avrohom writes that if their wisdom is in regard to their religion, as mentioned earlier, – then the blessing is not recited. It would seem that the implication of this Mogain Avrohom is that he rejects the second idea mentioned by the Teshuvah M’Ahava that the gentile must obey the seven Noachide laws. The denial of the Creator, however, likely falls into the category of a disqualification in wisdom – since belief in Hashem is a pre-requisite to being wise. This is the view of both the Minchas Elazar (Vol. V Siman 6) and lbc”l Rav Moshe Shternbuch shlita (Teshuvos v’Hanhagos Vol. III #74).

It is clear that Stephen Hawking, aside from some of the errors pointed out by Dr. Seigel, makes a much more profound error in his denying the Creator. The person who wished to recite the blessing on gentile scholars should, in this author’s view, not have recited it upon seeing Stephen Hawking. Each person should ask his own Rav or Posaik, however.

