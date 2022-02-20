A Hachnasas Sefer Torah at Rav Olshin’s Yeshiva – Yeshiva Knesses Bais Aharon – Today

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman

The Yareach LaMoadim series has taken the Torah world by a storm. And this Sunday, those that wish to hear the mechaber, Rav Yerucham Olshin shlita, in person – can do so at a Hachnasas Sefer Torah to take place at his son’s Yeshiva, Yeshiva Knesses Bais Aharon.

Yeshiva Knesses Bais Aharon was founded 8 years ago by Rav Isser Zalman Olshin, a son of Rav Yerucham Olshin one of the illustrious Roshei Yeshiva of Beth Medrash Gavoha. The Yeshiva is named after the Rosh Yeshiva’s great-grandfather, Rav Aharon Kotler zt”l the founder of the vibrant Torah community in Lakewood.

The hachnasas sefer Torah is dedicated lilui nishmas Rav Hillel Mandel z”l, the menahel of the Veitzen Cheder in Chicago for over two decades. It will begin at 12:00 pm with ksivas haosiois in the Rosh Yeshiva’s house on 36 Adams Street.

It will be followed with the procession, bringing the Sefer Torah to the Yeshiva from the home of Rabbi Shimon Bender’s home on 1904 New Central Ave at 2:30 PM, which will be followed by joyous dancing in the Bais haMedrash. There will be a meal in the hall in the Yeshiva’s basement at 5:00 PM where the Rosh Yeshiva, Rav Isser Zalman will speak. Rabbi Mandel’s son will also speak.

The major speech will be delivered by the Rosh Yeshiva’s father, Rav Yerucham Olshin shlita, who was also very close to rabbi Mandel z”l.

In his younger years, Rav Mandel z”l was a close talmid of Harav Nosson Wachtfogel, zt”l, the Mashgiach of Bais Medrash Govoha of Lakewood, and had the opportunity to observe him closely and internalize his actions.

Rabbi Mandel z”l was a talmid chacham who captivated his listeners when he spoke, and had a tremendous influence on his talmidim.