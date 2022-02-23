“Stealth Omicron” Variant Can Reinfect People Who’ve Already Recovered

A subvariant of the Omicron COVID-19 virus called BA.2 and informally called the “Stealth Variant” has the ability to reinfect people who have already recovered from an Omicron infection, a new study has found.

Scientists have been following the stealth variant for the past several weeks, noting that it appears to be even more transmissible that the BA.1 Omicron variant that was responsible for the massive surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide in the past several months.

An earlier British study found no evidence that BA.2 can infect people who have already recovered from BA.1, but a new study from Danish researchers suggests that it is indeed possible and has already occurred over 1,700 in Denmark alone.

The researchers found that cases of reinfection occurred “mostly in young unvaccinated individuals with mild disease not resulting in hospitalization or death,” with the median age of reinfected patients being 15 years old.

In conclusion, the researchers said that reinfection rates appear to be low but stressed the need for further assessment of how long immunity to COVID lasts following an infection.

The World Health Organization released a statement Tuesday urging countries to remain vigilant in their monitoring of different Omicron sublineages to gain better data on reinfection rates.

