Ukrainian Embassy Recruits Israelis To Fight Against Russia

The Ukrainian embassy in Israel posted on Facebook over the weekend that any Israelis who wish to volunteer to “defend the sovereignty of Ukraine should send an email to the embassy.”

“Urgent! To the attention of persons who wish to participate in the protection of Ukraine from the Russian military aggression!” the post stated.

“Dear compatriots, brothers and all caring citizens of Israel and other countries who are currently in Israel! The Embassy has begun the formation of lists of volunteers who wish to participate in combat actions against the Russian aggressor.”

“If you are ready to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, please send a message to the e-mail. Email [email protected] to [email protected]”

“In the message, mention the ID, citizenship, date of birth, foreign passport number, military specialty and contacts for communication. The Embassy will inform further regarding further measures.”

The post was later deleted.

There are hundreds of thousands of citizens in Israel from Ukraine or of Ukrainian descent and many of them have military training due to serving in the IDF.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)