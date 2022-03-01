Syrian Jewish Community Holds Emergency Fundraiser for Jews of Ukraine

The Syrian Jewish community in the United States held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to raise funds for Ukrainian Jews living under the cloud of war and to coordinate assistance for the affected.

The meeting, chaired by Mr. Harry Adjmi and coordinated by the Sephardic Heritage Museum under the direction Rabbi Raymond Sulton and its chairman Mr. Joseph Sitt, brought together over 100 people, both in-person and via Zoom.

The attendees were addressed by Rabbi and Mrs. Moshe Moskowitz of Kharkiv and Rabbi Moshe Fhima of Pinsk, Belarus, who underlined the excessive need and dire straits of Jews stuck in Ukraine.

Significant amounts of money were donated at the meeting, with those funds having already been deployed to various individuals on the ground in Ukraine.

The Chesed Fund has compiled a list of worthy campaigns if one wishes to join the efforts of Hatolas Nefashos. Click here to view a full listing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)