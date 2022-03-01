Hannity: Remove Putin from Power by “Whatever Means Necessary” [VIDEO]

Conservative Fox News host Sean Hannity didn’t mince words on Monday night, stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be removed from power “by whatever means necessary.”

Hannity said that “civilized countries” should agree on Putin’s removal and the Russian military should mount a coup to end his reign atop the Russian government.

The conservative commentator’s comment came after he aired a heartbreaking clip of medical personnel unsuccessfully attempting to revive a 6-year-old girl who had been mortally wounded in a Russian artillery bombing.

“Vladimir Putin killed that 6-year-old girl,” Hannity said. “Vladimir Putin started this war. Vladimir Putin is a murdering thug who is willing to kill even children to satisfy his maniacal territorial ambitions… If you are a murdering tyrant who invades a sovereign country and you kill innocent men, women and children, you forfeit your right to lead any country.”

“The Russian military will hear about shows like this,” Hannity went on. “They need to stop taking orders from this murderer. They need to take him out. The world needs to agree that Putin should no longer be running Russia. He’s a murdering authoritarian thug killing innocent civilians. And civilized countries need to agree that he must be removed sooner than later, and by whatever means necessary.”

