Thousands Of Girls At Kosel, Reform MK Brings Sefer Torah Into Women’s Section

On the instructions of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and HaGaon Harav Gershon Edelstein, thousands of frum high-school girls went to the Kosel for Rosh Chodesh Shacharis on Friday morning in order to completely fill the plaza, preventing the Women of the Wall group members from holding their provocative service there.

Reform MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) pulled his usual antics of joining the Women of the Wall group, taking advantage of his parliamentary immunity to bring Sifrei Torah to the group, which is forbidden by Israeli law.

Due to the large crowd, the Women of the Wall members were prevented from their original plan to hold their services in at the Kosel plaza itself rather than the egalitarian area, which was specially designated for them.

