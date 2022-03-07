“Situation On The Moldovan Border Is On The Verge Of Catastrophe”

Nachman Dickstein, the deputy head of ZAKA Ukraine, who is currently in Moldova, spoke with Kol Chai on Sunday morning about the difficult situation on the border.

“The days are no longer days, Shabbos is no longer Shabbos,” he said. “The situation on the border is on the verge of catastrophe – you hear gunfire all the time and it’s difficult to stand there, there are lots of people there. Israelis with double passports also can’t get out.”

“Children sometimes have to part from their parents. The child passes through and the father stays and you hear crying.”

“We on behalf of ZAKA can enter but we have to protect ourselves. We recently took care of a Jewish family whose house was hit by a missile. The mother and son were severely injured. The boy’s spine was completely crushed. We took care of them together with United Hatzalah and evacuated them.”

“We’re now trying to rescue a 97-year-old woman. She survived World War I and World War II and now this war has befallen her. She also has a daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandson with her.”

