WATCH: 100 Ukrainian Orphans Land In Israel, Greeted By PM Bennett And Other Officials

A large delegation greeted the arrival of about 100 Jewish orphans from Zhytomyr at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, his wife Gilat, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata.

The flight was sponsored by Chabad of Romania.

A total of three special flights are landing at Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday with about 300 immigrants from Ukraine.

The Rav of Zhytomyr and western Ukraine, HaRav Shlomo Wilhelm and his wife, serve as parents to the children along with the devoted staff.

Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm (my uncle) and the 120 orphans from Zhytomir🇺🇦 arrived in Israel and were greeted by 🇮🇱Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. They will remain there until the situation in Ukraine is safe enough for them. 🌹Keep on praying🙏 for Peace🕊️ in Ukraine🇺🇦! DM to donate! pic.twitter.com/IT7T4n8oKV — Rabbi Mendy Chitrik (@mchitrik) March 6, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)