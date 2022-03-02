WATCH: Rav Of Zhytomyr: “Please Daven, Why Do I Have To See Small Children Crying?”

Standing at the front of a bus full of Jewish women and children fleeing from war, the Rav of Zhytomyr and western Ukraine, HaRav Shlomo Wilhelm, pleaded with Am Yisrael to daven, especially today on Erev Rosh Chodesh.

“Dear Jews throughout the world,” Rav Wilhelm began. “I’m calling to you from the depths of my soul. This is bus number 10. Every day, innocent Jews, men, women and children, are leaving Zhytomyr, the kehilla, the surrounding kehillos and, their homes.”

“Why?” he tearfully cried out. “Why do I have to see small children crying? Why do I have to see Yiddishe mamas crying? Why? What did we do? Ad masai?

“Let us wake up on Erev Rosh Chodesh, we’ll ask from Hakadosh Baruch Hu – ad masai? Bring the Geulah already.”

“Please, add a perek of Tehillim, do another good deed, increase your tzedaka, daven – enough already with wars. We want Moshiach now.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)