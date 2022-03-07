SHOCK VIDEO: Cop Who Broke Shackled Man’s Nose Directs Wrath At Peleg Protester

In the course of the Peleg protest on Sunday evening, a policeman was seen brutally beating one of the protesters, banging his head on the sidewalk, Kikar H’Shabbat reported.

Some time ago, a serious indictment was filed against the policeman for breaking the nose of an Arab protester while he was handcuffed.

The police decided, despite the indictment, to allow the policeman to work on the streets, where he was again videoed acting with violence by a Kikar photographer.

Israel Police stated in response to the report: “Unfortunately, time and time again, the site chooses to cover violent disturbances of public order using very partial documentation that does not at all represent what is happening at the site and in an attempt to discredit police officers who work to maintain public order.”

“Following riots by hundreds during the protest, police forces began dispersing the rioters on the spot, after a dispersal order was issued to no avail. In the course of the riots, the rioters blocked intersections, buses, emergency vehicles, and the light rail, as well as clashed with the police at the site.”

