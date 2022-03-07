REVEALED: IDF Downed Iranian Armed Drones Headed For Gaza

The IDF shot down several Iranian drones headed toward the Gaza Strip in recent months, the IDF confirmed on Sunday night.

“In March 2021, the Iranian regime launched two UAVs toward Israeli territory,” an IDF spokesperson stated. “The UAVs were successfully intercepted by the Israeli Air Force’s F-35i ‘Adir’ aircraft.”

The spokesperson noted this was was the first time in the world that F-35 planes shot down drones in a military operation.

“The interception of the UAVs was carried out before they entered Israeli airspace, in coordination with neighboring countries. The UAVs were detected and tracked throughout their flight by ground control units.”

The drones were carrying arms designated for terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)