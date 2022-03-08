FREEDOM FIGHTER: Zelensky Honored with Ronald Reagan Freedom Award

Although he wasn’t able to be there to accept his prize in person due to his country being under attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been awarded the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award for his “indomitable stance for freedom and democracy.”

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute announced the award on Monday.

“The world applauds President Zelensky and all that he stands for – democracy, individual liberty, freedom and hope,” chairman Fred Ryan said in a statement.

“These are the values and principles that Ronald Reagan fought for all his life and what his foundation promotes today,” Ryan said. “President Zelensky’s devotion to the cause of freedom is truly a symbol of man’s highest aspiration. He deserves to receive the Reagan Freedom Award.”

The award is considered to be the highest civilian honor given out by the foundation, and is given to those who have made “monumental and lasting contributions to the cause of freedom worldwide.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)