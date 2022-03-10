Kharkiv Building Where Jews Were Killed During Holocaust Is Bombed [VIDEO]

B’Chadrei Chareidim reporter Yishai Yerushalmi spoke to a Jew in Kyiv who told him a chilling story.

“Many people are saying that Hakadosh Baruch Hu is paying [the Ukrainians] back,” the Jew said. “Yesterday, they bombed a building in Kharkiv. An elderly woman came and said: ‘In the basement of this building, small Jewish children were killed during the Holocaust.'”

“Hakadosh Baruch Hu is paying them back with a missile,” he continued.

“We don’t support wars,” the man continued. “But we see that the hand of Hashem reaches everywhere, that He takes each place and person to account.”

It says in Devarim that Hashem will repay those who bring suffering upon Bnei Yisrael in a similar manner. “…for He will avenge the bloodshed of His servants and pay back retribution to His enemies, and [thus] appease His land, His people [Devarim 32:43].”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)