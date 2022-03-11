Iranian Media Goes on Antisemitic Rant Against Zelensky

Fars News, a pro-government media outlet in Iran, wrote a full-length article slamming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with antisemitic tropes.

Zelensky, Fars claimed, is a hedonist who only want to “gain power and pleasure, using any kind of moral and financial corruption” to get what he wants.

The article says Zelensky is a Jew with “deep ties to Jewish officials and the rich, such as George Soros,” and accuses him of being a “Zionist” despite Israel tossing Ukraine aside “like a handkerchief.”

The article also makes a borderline insane, supremely wild claim.

“[Former President] Trump’s treatment of Zelensky is reminiscent of the extortion of Jeffrey Epstein, a prominent government and industrial figure in the United States and Europe.”

“Undoubtedly, in addition to Zelensky’s need for US funding and military assistance, there were other hidden issues that kept Zelensky so silent in the face of repeated humiliation and forced him to continue interacting, especially given the close relationship with Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.”

