House of Representatives Approves $1 Billion for Iron Dome

Included in a $1.5 trillion spending package passed by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday is $1 billion in emergency funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The House had previously approved funding for the Iron Dome after President Biden promised to “replenish Israel’s Iron Dome system” after last year’s war in Gaza. However, the funding has been held up in the Senate by Sen. Rand Paul, who has repeatedly blocked attempts to fast-track the funding.

The spending bill passed Wednesday also includes funding for the $3.3 billion in security assistance for Israel and $500 million in missile-defense partnerships agreed upon in a 2015 memorandum of understanding.

Also included is funding for the Israel Relations Normalization Act, which aims to strengthen Israel’s standing and partnerships with Arab states.

The spending bill is expected to be passed by the Senate before the weekend, at which point it will go to President Biden’s desk for his signature.

Couldn't agree more, Prime Minister @naftalibennett! Next the Senate will vote (which will happen soon) and then it’s off to the President's desk for signature. Our unbreakable bond!! 🇺🇸🇮🇱 https://t.co/tNP2p2Ept9 — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) March 10, 2022

