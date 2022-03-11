“SERIOUS ESCALATION”: N. Korea Tests New ICBM Missile System

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

A White House officials says that North Korea has tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in a pair of launches on February 26th and March 4th, in a move that he called a “serious escalation.”

The tests of the system, first unveiled in 2020, were not designed to see how far or powerful the missiles are, but rather to test out various elements of the overall system, the official said.

“The United States strongly condemns the DPRK for these tests,” the official said. “These launches are a brazen violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, aimlessly raise tensions and risk destabilizing the security situation in the region.”

Despite the provocation, the Biden administration says that it will continue to seek diplomatic solutions to reel in Kim Jong Un’s regime.

“President Biden himself has previously made it clear that he is open to meeting with Kim Jong Un when there is a serious agreement on the table,” the White House officials said.

