Snowy Purim In Israel? Jerusalem Area Schools Marking Purim A Day Early

In what would be unusually cold weather for Purim time in Israel, especially during a leap year, weather forecasters are predicting cold temperatures this week and even light snowfall in Jerusalem and Yehudah and Shomron on Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

The temperature in Jerusalem on Tuesday is forecast to be colder than usual for the season, with a low of 33°F (1°C) and a high of 36°F (2°C). Snowfall is expected to begin in the morning and continue throughout the day but very little is expected to accumulate.

Temperatures on Wednesday will rise slightly but will still be colder than usual for the season, with the temperature in Jerusalem expected to be about 41°F (5°C), with a possibility of rain mixed with snow in the morning.

Purim this year is on Wednesday night and Thursday throughout Israel and on Thursday night and Friday in Jerusalem and other “walled cities.”

Since schools generally have their Purim parties a day before Purim and children attend school in their costumes, the Jerusalem Municipality, the Binyamin Regional Council and Har Chevron Regional Council already informed parents that Purim parties will be held on Monday instead of Tuesday in order to avoid the possibility of the children missing out on their Purim parties with their classmates.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)