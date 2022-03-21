NOW THEY ADMIT IT WAS TRUE: Remember When Mainstream Media Outlets Said Hunter Biden Laptop was Russian Disinformation?

Months after numerous mainstream media outlets called the Hunter Biden laptop story fake news and Russian disinformation, the New York Times last week confirmed that the story was, in fact, authentic.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi had claimed that Rudy Giuliani was “the target of a Russian intelligence operation” to concoct the story, and said the story was “unraveling to reveal allegations of disinformation, dirty tricks and a federal probe over Russian efforts to disparage Joe Biden.”

Biden campaign adviser Symone Sanders said that if Trump would amplify the story it should be viewed as “Russian misinformation,” and another MSNBC host, Jason Johnson, said the story was “so obviously a Russian operation.”

Similar comments were made by CNN’s Brian Stelter, the supposed “media critic” on the network, who now refuses to acknowledge his massive blunder. Stelter also hypothesized that the laptop story was fabricated and is a “classic example” of the “right-wing media machine.”

Stelter’s colleagues Jake Tapper and Wolf Blitzer also criticized the story, with Tapper saying right-wingers were going “crazy” about the story and saying the allegations were “too disgusting to even repeat.”

NPR’s managing editor for news said, ‘We don’t want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories,’ he said, ‘and we don’t want to waste the listeners’ and readers’ time on stories that are just pure distractions.’

Numerous other mainstream outlets also made it a point to discredit the story, including CBS’ 60 Minutes program, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and Politico.

While major new outlets were killing the story, two of the biggest social media platforms, Twitter and Facebook, were making sure you couldn’t read it. Users on Twitter and Facebook were not permitted to display or share the New York Post story, the same story which the Times has now backed up. In the crucial days leading up to the election, Twitter even suspended the New York Post’s Twitter account.

The truth has now come out, but the reality is that the mainstream media’s insistence on giving a legitimate story – the biggest story of the 2020 presidential campaign – no credence may have very well cost Donald Trump a second term in the White House.

