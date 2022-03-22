What Did HaRav Elyashiv, Z’tl, Think About HaRav Chaim’s Mofsim?

Countless wonderous stories have been told about HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, from yeshuos stemming from his brachos to his ability to know things about people or events that could only stem from ruach hakodesh.

HaRav Chaim’s father-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Yosef Shalom Elyahsiv, z’tl, on the other hand, was known more for his halachic expertise than mofsim. A Kikar H’Shabbat article on Monday asked a fascinating question. How did HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl, as a renowned halachic posek, view his son-in-law’s special power to bring about yeshuos?

An answer to the question was once provided by a mekurav of HaRav Elyahsiv, z’tl, HaGaon HaRav Ben-Tzion Kook. During a speech he gave in Lakewood, he told a story that testified to the great respect HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl, had for HaRav Chaim’s brachos.

“Fifteen years ago, a Rosh Yeshivah came to HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl, with an urgent shaila,” HaRav Kook said. “He was supposed to be the mesader kiddushin for his talmid in a few hours but the chasan had just received the results of medical tests – he had cancer. The chasan wanted to know if he was obligated to tell the kallah about the cancer now – before the chuppah.”

“‘I don’t understand what the safeik is,” HaRav Elyahsiv, z’tl, responded. ‘Apart from the issur of deception if he doesn’t tell her, it would be kiddushei taus [a marriage performed under a false premise.] He is undoubtedly obligated to immediately inform him.'”

The Rosh Yeshivah reacted with shocked silence, thinking about the tremendous tzaar of his talmid. Suddenly, HaRav Elyashiv added: ‘Go to HaRav Chaim. He’ll give you a promise and b’ezras Hashem, everything will be okay!'”

Rav Kook concluded the story by saying: “Everyone who knows HaRav Elyashiv, z’tl, knows that he doesn’t buy ‘mofsim’ and buba meises. But that’s how he related to the brachos and promises of HaRav Chaim, z’tl!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)