HaRav Cohen Tells Astounding Story About The Steipler And HaRav Chaim, Z’tl

HaGaon HaRav Shalom Cohen told an astounding story about HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl on the way from Yerushalayim to Bnei Brak for the levaya on Sunday.

“Over 40 years ago, I went to the home of the Steipler in Bnei Brak,” Rav Cohen said. “I used to go to his home to buy the Kehillos Yaakov sefarim he authored. It was before Sukkos and I saw the Steipler, z’tl dragging planks of wood for the sukkah.”

“I was shocked. I thought to myself that such a thing couldn’t be. I approached the Steipler and asked him: ‘Why is the Rav doing this and not your son?'”

“The Steipler responded with these exact words: ‘My son learns better than me. I don’t want to be mevateil torah.'”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)