France’s Macron Sends Message To Kanievsky Family With Herzog

President Isaac Herzog traveled to France on Sunday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and spoke at a memorial ceremony marking ten years since the terror attack at the Ohr Torah school in Toulouse.

Rav Yonasan Sandler, h’yd, his two sons, Ari, 6, and Gavriel, 3, and Myriam Monsonego, 8, the daughter of the school principal, were killed in the attack.

Prior to the memorial ceremony, Herzog held a meeting in Paris with Macron, who began the meeting by saying: “I heard that a big Rav in Israel passed away. I ask that you convey my condolences to the people of Israel.”

Deeply moved to visit Ohr Torah school in Toulouse, the scene of a terrible massacre 10 years ago. Together with President @EmmanuelMacron, @FHollande & @NicolasSarkozy, we comforted principal Rabbi Yaacov Monsonego and his wife Yaffa, who lost their daughter Myriam, aged only 8. pic.twitter.com/jf9DKUYOIW — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 20, 2022

"May the LORD grant strength to His people; may the LORD bestow on His people wellbeing." (Psalms 29:11) May the pure and innocent souls of Rabbi Jonathan Sandler, his sons Arié and Gabriel, and the sweet girl Myriam Monsonego be bound in the bond of life. Amen. pic.twitter.com/PHyagdF6eT — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 20, 2022

Only hours after Herzog landed back in Israel, he paid a shiva call at the Kanievsky home in Bnei Brak and among other things, conveyed Macron’s condolences.

יחד עם המוני בית ישראל, אני כואב את הבשורה המרה עם עלייתו של גדול הדור ושר התורה, הגאון הרב חיים קניבסקי לגנזי מרומים. אהבת התורה, צניעותו, ענוותנותו והנהגתו הרוחנית יחסרו לעולם הישיבות ולעם ישראל כולו. תהא נשמתו צרורה בצרור החיים. תנחומיי הכנים למשפחתו תלמידיו ומוקיריו. pic.twitter.com/xoo0JdVXZ0 — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) March 18, 2022

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and former Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit visited the shiva home on Tuesday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)