France’s Macron Sends Message To Kanievsky Family With Herzog

0
President Issac Herzog pays a shiva call to the Kanievsky family shortly after returning to Israel from France.

President Isaac Herzog traveled to France on Sunday at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and spoke at a memorial ceremony marking ten years since the terror attack at the Ohr Torah school in Toulouse.

Rav Yonasan Sandler, h’yd, his two sons, Ari, 6, and Gavriel, 3, and Myriam Monsonego, 8, the daughter of the school principal, were killed in the attack.

Prior to the memorial ceremony, Herzog held a meeting in Paris with Macron, who began the meeting by saying: “I heard that a big Rav in Israel passed away. I ask that you convey my condolences to the people of Israel.”

French President Macron and Israeli President Herzog speak with Rabbi Yaacov and Yaffa Monsonego, who lost their bas zekunim, Myriam, 8, in the terror attack ten years ago. (Photo: Kobi Gideon/GPO)

Only hours after Herzog landed back in Israel, he paid a shiva call at the Kanievsky home in Bnei Brak and among other things, conveyed Macron’s condolences.

Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar and former Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit visited the shiva home on Tuesday morning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)