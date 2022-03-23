INSANE: Kentaji Brown Jackson Says Black Hate Group Members are Just “Vegans” [SEE THE VIDEO]

In response to a question about one of her previous judicial rulings, Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson asserted that the Black Hebrew Israelite group is a cultural and not religious group that is based on veganism and a healthy lifestyle.

In fact, the group is far from being that. The Anti-Defamation League says the Black Hebrew Israelites are of a “fringe religious movement that rejects widely accepted definitions of Judaism and asserts that people of color are the true children of Israel.”

“BHI teachings become explicitly hateful when coupled with racial superiority and accusations against white individuals and specific hatred towards the Jewish community. Extremist Black Hebrew Israelites assert that white people are agents of Satan, Jews are liars and false worshipers of God, and Blacks are racially superior and the only true “chosen people,” the ADL says.

“Judaism is frequently referred to as the “synagogue of Satan.” Stolen identity is a central piece of the ideology and the basis of animosity towards Jews,” it adds.

Black Hebrew Israelites also attacked a Jew-owned grocery story in Jersey City in 2019, with religious animosity being the motive in the shooting which killed two innocent Jews, as well as a non-Jewish store employee.

The Black Hebrew Israelites have a long history of hate and violence. But apparently Kentaji Brown Jackson thinks otherwise.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)