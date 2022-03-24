Airline Executives: Enough with the Mask Mandates!

Even airlines are fed up with the mask mandates on aircraft and in airports. The chief executives of the largest U.S. airlines are now asking President Biden to allow the mask mandate for travelers expire on April 18th.

Additionally, the group of executives are asking the Biden administration to drop the requirement that visitors from abroad provide a negative Covid test before traveling to the United States.

“The persistent and steady decline of hospitalization and death rates are the most compelling indicators that our country is well protected against severe disease from COVID-19,” the chief executives of American, Delta, United, and several other passenger and cargo airlines wrote in a letter to the White House.

“Given that we have entered a different phase of dealing with this virus, we strongly support your view that ‘Covid-19 need no longer control our lives,” they wrote, referring to a phrase used by the president in this year’s State of the Union address.

The letter sent to Biden is the first time that the airline industry has come together in opposition to continuing the mask mandate on planes, which was extended last month until April 18th.

Earlier this week, the union that represents flight attendants from Southwest Airlines wrote to the Biden administration asking that the mandate be dropped.

All U.S. states have already dropped their respective indoor mask requirements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)