COMEBACK? Trump Leading Biden by TEN POINTS in Nevada after Losing the State Twice

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by ten points in a hypothetical 2024 matchup in the state of Nevada – a state he lost in both 2020 and 2016.

Democratic presidential candidates have won Nevada in every election since 2008, which had gone in favor of George W. Bush in 2000 and 2004.

Blue Print Polling released a survey on Friday showing that Trump is supported by 44.1% of Nevada voters in a hypothetical rematch, compared to Biden being supported by 34.2% – more than a ten-point difference. Another 9.3% of voters said they would vote for a candidate other than Trump or Biden and 12.3% were undecided.

In the 2020 election, Biden beat Trump in Nevada by a 50.1% to 47.7% margin, and in 2016, Hillary Clinton beat Trump in the state 47.9% to 45.5%.

The poll is the latest in a string of recent polls that show the former president leading Biden both nationally and in swing states, though a handful do show Biden in the lead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)