NYC Mayor Adams Wants to Use Drones to Fight Crime

Speaking at an event at the high-end Williamsburg Hotel, NYC Mayor Eric Adams said he is interested in expanding the NYPD’s fleet of drones to help the police force crack down on crimes.

The event, which featured presentations from two Israeli drone manufacturers – Blue White Robotics and Easy Aerial – showcases seeing-eye drones that cost between $70,000 and $100,000 a pop.

The companies have already had contracts with high-level government agencies including the Department of Defense, Air Force, and Customs and Border Protection, and their drones have been used to surveil the Gaza Strip.

The NYPD in 2018 bought 14 drones at a cost of $480,000. The NYPD’s current drone policy allows it to surveil “large scale events,” and police drones have been spotted at protests in the city.

Adams has pressed for drones to be used more often in NYC in the past, including for building inspections. But now Adams wants them to help fight crime.

Not everyone is thrilled with the idea.

“Drones aren’t just creepy, they’re a waste of money,” said Albert Fox Cahn of the Surveillance Technology Oversight Project to 1010 WINS. “Mayor Adams’ promised us community policing and is giving us robocop. If City Hall insists on this mistake, then Albany will need to outlaw police drones.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)