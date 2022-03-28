GAFFE MACHINE: Biden Tells U.S. Soldiers They’re Going to Ukraine

He’s the gaffe machine that can’t be fixed. While speaking to U.S. servicemembers in Poland, President Joe Biden indicated that he’d be sending them to fight in Ukraine.

“You’re going to see when you’re there, and some of you have been there, you’re gonna see — you’re gonna see women, young people standing in the middle in front of a… tank just saying, ‘I’m not leaving, I’m holding my ground,’” Biden said.

The White House quickly went into damage control mode, issuing a statement “clarifying” Biden’s comment.

“The president has been clear we are not sending US troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position,” a White House spokesman said.

Before the blunder, Biden had been adamant that he would not be sending the U.S. military to Ukraine, which he said would cause World War III to break out.

