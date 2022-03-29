SURPRISE: Abbas Condemns Deadly Terror Attack in Bnei Brak

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took the rare step of condemning the terror attack in Bnei Brak on Tuesday night in which 5 Israelis were killed.

In a statement, Abbas “expressed his condemnation of the killing od Israeli civilians tonight, emphasizing that the killing of Palestinian and Israeli civilians only leads the situation to deteriorate.”

“The cycle of violence shows that a comprehensive, just and stable peace is the shortest, most correct path to security and stability for both peoples,” Abbas said.

Abbas had not issued any statements of condemnation after the two most recent attacks in Beersheva and Chadera, which caused the deaths of 6 Israelis between them.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)