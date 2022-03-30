Video: Heartrending Levaya: R’ Avishai Yechezekl, H’YD: “You Shielded Your Son From The Bullets”

The levaya of Hakodesh Reb Avishai Yechezkel, hy’d, who was murdered in front of his home as he shielded his two-year-old son from the terrorists’ gunfire, took place on Wednesday morning in Bnei Brak.

The niftar’s brother, Reb Ovadia Yechezkel, was tearfully maspid his brother: “Last night, the world was turned upside down. I called you and you told me that you hear gunshots. You were scared for me, you told me: ‘Stay at home.’ And then silence – I didn’t hear from you anymore. You shielded your son and you were murdered. You worried more about us than yourself. You displayed true Jewish gevurah – you were murdered al Kiddush Hashem.”

“You were the dearest brother, the ben zekunim. You left a bookmark in the Zohar HaKodesh – you were a very lofty soul. Apparently, Shamayim wanted you there. We’ll deal with everything with love – Hakadosh Baruch Hu will give us koach.”

“I remembered when you asked me to help you organize a kenes to prevent Chillul Shabbos in Tel Aviv. The Chillul Shabbos pained you very much and you wanted to organize a gathering with the participation of Rabbanim and Gedolei Torah.”

Other relatives were also maspid as well as Shas chairman Aryeh Deri, the Rav of the neighborhood, HaRav Massoud Ben Shimon, Bnei Brak Mayor Avraham Rubinstein and others.

Reb Yechezkel, h’yd was buried in the Ponevezh beis kevaros in Bnei Brak. He left behind grieving parents, siblings, his toddler son, and his wife, who is in her eighth month of pregnancy.

