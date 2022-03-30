Heimish Real Estate Expert Honored in Dubai

DUBAI, March 23, 2022 — A longtime Yerushalayim real estate specialist, Mr. Shia Getter, has just returned from Realty 2.0, the world’s premier real estate conference, held this year in Dubai from March 20-22, where he received the Outstanding Leadership Award in recognition of his contributions to the field.

Corona. War. Economic downturns.

Artificial intelligence. Virtual reality. Machine learning.

Sustainability. Responsibility. Consciousness.

No one can deny that the past two years have dramatically changed every single industry — and the only way forward is to keep learning and adapting. That’s why Mr. Shia Getter, a real estate specialist and Boyaner chassid from Yerushalayim’s Romema neighborhood, flew to Dubai to attend the prestigious Realty 2.0 conference, where he can stay abreast of the latest in the field and network with industry leaders. That — and to receive a prominent award recognizing the exceptional contributions he’s made to the field of real estate. As an industry veteran with 16 years of experience, Mr. Getter has made it a personal mission to increase transparency and understanding in the real estate field.

Ever the visionary, he has long sought to educate property buyers, believing that knowledge is vital to closing successful real estate deals. The Outstanding Leadership Award he received in Dubai recognizes his efforts toward knowledge sharing. He was Israel’s only real estate representative in attendance, and one of only two Israelis at the conference. It draws some 150 participants from around the world.

Yerushalayim may be one of the world’s oldest cities, but its real estate market is one of the hottest — and Mr. Getter intends to stay current of worldwide trends. If the real estate and construction fields are evolving, The Getter Group is prepared to stay on top of it. And if there are other leaders, founders, and disruptive entrepreneurs in the field, Mr. Getter intends to network with them, for the benefit of buyers who wish to purchase property in Israel.

The benchmark of a healthy, growing economy is a resilient and robust real estate and construction industry. As anyone trying to find property in Israel can tell you (or as anyone walking down any Yerushalayim street can see), this tiny country is at the head.

About The Getter Group:

Founded in 2006, The Getter Group is Israel’s only full-service real estate advocacy group. The Getter Group serves to guide, represent, and empower clients throughout the entire process of purchasing property. They’ve helped hundreds of clients with everything from finding an apartment to negotiating an offer, from reviewing and upgrading the contract to having the finished apartment inspected, and beyond.

To learn more about how real estate agents, property owners, and investors in Israel are adapting to upcoming innovations and trends in the field, how the sector is growing, and how stakeholders are tackling challenges in the industry, contact The Getter Group.

