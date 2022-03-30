SICKENING: Paterson Names Portion of Road “Palestine Way” Hours After Terror Attacks

Just hours after an Arab terrorist carried out the third terror attack in Israel in barely a week, the municipal council of Paterson, NJ, voted to rename a portion of Main Street in Paterson to Palestine Way.
At the meeting, all of the councilmembers donned kefiyyas and proudly displayed the Palestinian flag as they threw their full-throated support to Palestinians in Israel – four of whom just killed 11 innocent people.
Paterson is sometimes referred to as “Little Palestine,” as it has the largest community of Palestinians in the U.S. and the largest proportion of Muslim residents in the country.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Boycott the city in any way we can — secular Jews, observant Jews, and non-Jews committed to true peace and security in the entire Land of Israel, including Judea and Samaria!
It’s that town where they put out a Nazi slur on a Palestinian restaurant when hamas bombarded Israeli civilians a year ago.
The funny thing is that half of Paterson is owned by frum Yidden.
where are our “friends” Booker and Menendez?
Paterson is but a stones throw from Passaic. We avoid going there whenever possible. It is not a friendly place.