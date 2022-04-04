“No Chometz In Hospitals On My Watch:” Yamina MK Duels With Health Minister

Last week, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz sent a letter to the directors of hospitals across Israel ordering them to allow chometz in their hospitals on Pesach, in violation of Israel’s religious status quo.

Yamina MK Idit Silman, who also serves as the coalition chair and the head of the Knesset’s Health Committee, slammed Horowitz on Sunday morning at a committee meeting. “Apart from the fact that his directive is a show of contempt for coalition members, it is contemptuous toward a significant percentage – almost 70% – of the Israeli public,” Silman said. “The whole country is in turmoil and the Health Minister finds it appropriate to harm the symbols of Am Yisrael.”

“Am Yisrael has symbols -symbols that entire generations killed themselves for – and we, definitely the current government – will not be part of their repeal. We must respect the public – we will not have a part in this. We cannot allow such a person to continue to be a minister. This won’t happen on my watch – it’s a crossing of a red line.”

Following Silman’s statement, a Kan reporter noted that her ultimatum lacks any meaning since Yamina lacks the power to demand Horowitz’s resignation or really demand anything unless they’re willing to dissolve the coalition.

Last week, UTJ MK Uri Maklev said: “The Health Minister is advancing his personal agenda at the expense of public health. Most people in Israel refrain from eating chometz on Pesach. The Health Minister is preventing religious and traditional people from receiving medical treatment in hospitals on Pesach. This isn’t only a violation of the state’s character but a practical issue – you can’t grant kashrus certification for Pesach if there’s chometz there.”

The chairman of the Noam party MK Avi Maoz said: “It is becoming increasingly clear that the members of the coalition will not stop until their goal is achieved, which is the destruction of the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. Once again Horowitz is trying to forcefully impose his anti-Jewish worldview…why does it bother the Health Minister that the hospitals want to respect the Jewish public?”

The Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem already announced that they intend to continue their policy of not allowing chometz into their hospitals without coercion. “Out of consideration for everyone who enters the medical center, the public will be politely asked to refrain from bringing in chametz…we are sure that that the vast majority of the public will respond positively to the request and show sensitivity towards others.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)