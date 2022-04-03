PIKUACH NEFASHOS: Important Information Inadvertently Omitted from Rabbi Bess’ Pesach Guide for Medications

The following was inadvertently omitted from Rav Gershon Bess’s annual Kollel Pesach Guide to Medications:

Important: No one should refrain from taking or substituting any required medication, even if it contains chometz, without first consulting his/her physician and Rav.

All medications for a heart condition, diabetes, abnormal blood pressure, stroke, kidney disease, lung disease, depression, epilepsy, the immune system (transplant anti-rejection), and cancer treatment (including precautionary) may be taken on Pesach.

Note: Differences in various medication lists often are the result of stricter Halachic decisions rather than differences of opinion regarding the actual ingredients.

