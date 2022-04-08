Deri Says Will Forgive Lieberman, Gafni Takes Offense

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said on Thursday that he would be willing to forgive Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman in order to form a right-wing government.

In an interview with Yisrael Hayom, Deri congratulated Yamina MK Idit Silman on her decision to resign from the coalition. “Silman took a brave step. I criticized her harshly in the past but she took a brave step. Our sister, welcome back home. She has a respectable place in our coalition.”

“And there’s room here for those who didn’t return yet. We’ll be mevateir for everyone. It’s a new day from today. Silman isn’t the last [to defect]. We have a majority with Gideon Sa’ar and Yamina. If they return home – believe me – we won’t remind them for a minute later on that they were wrong. I’ll personally make sure of it. Come build a government – you’ll receive senior positions. Even if Lieberman wants to come back – we’ll welcome him.”

The interviewer interjected. “Lieberman?! You said that he can never be forgiven!”

“For what he does, but I’m willing to forgive – everything to establish a normal government,” Deri responded.

Deri’s words caused an uproar among some Chareidim, including UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni, who issued a statement on Thursday evening, saying: “Avigdor Lieberman will never be forgiven for his bullying behavior that harms the Chareidi sector at any time that is politically convenient for him. He had no values or boundaries and will never be forgiven.”

Deri later clarified his words, stating: “Lieberman’s cruel, personal and deliberate harm against the Chareidi sector has no forgiveness, pardon or atonement.”

However, he did not rule out sitting in the same coalition with him. On the other hand, it is highly doubtful that Lieberman himself will join a coalition with the Charedi parties, and certainly not one headed by Binyamin Netanyahu.

