WATCH: IDF Raids Tel Aviv Terrorist’s Home In Jenin

A large number of IDF forces and Border Police officers carried out raids in the Tel Aviv terrorist’s hometown of Jenin and nearby towns on Shabbos morning.

In the course of the raid, a gun battle ensued between armed Palestinian terrorists and Israeli security forces, during which an Islamic Jihad operative was eliminated and five Palestinians were wounded.

Fortunately, no Israeli soldiers or officers were injured during the operation.

Following the attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening by Ra’ad Hazem, 28, a large crowd gathered outside his family’s home in Jenin to celebrate the attack. Hazems’ father, Fathi Hazem, a former security prisoner who previously served in the Palestinian security services, praised his son’s attack on Friday.

Hazem subsequently fled Jenin to avoid arrest by the IDF and is hiding in the northern Shomron. During the raid, IDF soldiers mapped out his home in preparation for its demolition.

According to a Channel 12 News report on Friday, the Bennett government requested that the Biden administration pressure the Palestinian Authority to end Hazem’s “pay to slay” stipend, which he already receives as a former security prisoner.

Following the attack in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, residents of Jenin and other Palestinian cities and villages celebrated the attack, distributing candy and marching in honor of the terrorist.

🔶 العاصمة| مصادر محلية: ملثمون يوزعون الحلوى في مدينة رام الله احتفالاً بعملية تل أبيب قبل قليل. pic.twitter.com/2627fubUlQ — العاصمة – فلسطين (@AlAsimaNews) April 7, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)