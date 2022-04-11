DISGUSTING HATE IN LONG ISLAND: Rockville Centre Resident Warns of Jews Moving In [SEE VIDEO]

Long Island, NY – At a Rockville Centre Village Board meeting, a resident who identified herself as Michelle Zangari went on an antisemitic tirade for over 8 minutes and urged the Board to enact rules that would help keep Jews out of Rockville Centre.

Specifically, Zangari wants a village code to forbid synagogues from existing in residential areas. She moaned and groaned how in the 5 Towns – where she grew up – Jews moved in and shuls popped up everywhere.

“You may think it could never happen here, but trust me, none of us living in the 5 Towns thought it would happen there either,” she warned, because, apparently, the prospect of Jews coming to Rockville Centre is just too much for her to bear.

Zangari went on to say that because Jews had moved in to the 5 Towns, she “wasn’t able” to raise her family there, which was “heartbreaking.”

Naturally, she made the obligatory statement claiming that her opposition to Jews moving into Rockville Centre wasn’t antisemitic, but rather because she didn’t want the town to change.

In a statement, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman slammed the antisemitic comments by Zangari.

“Freedom to practice religion and freedom to live where one chooses are rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The remarks made by the resident at a recent Rockville Centre Village Board meeting were offensive and un-American,” he said.

“It is the duty of responsive public officials to condemn the type of anti-Semitic hate speech that was in evidence at the Rockville Centre Village Board meeting,” he added. “I am hopeful that the Members of the Board will also respond forcefully in this matter.”

Rep. Tom Suozzi said “Regardless of the intent of the speaker, the remarks are antisemitic and must be called out.”

Everyone is welcome in New York. The despicable and antisemitic rhetoric used at a Rockville Centre board of trustees meeting has no place in our state. We must root out hate wherever it rears its ugly head. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 11, 2022

