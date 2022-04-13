Police Raid Home In Modi’in Illit, Seize Large Quantity Of Drugs

A resident of Modiin Illit was arrested on Tuesday for suspected drug trafficking after a large amount of drugs was found in his home during a police raid.

The suspect was brought to the Magistrate’s Court in Jerusalem later on Tuesday and his detention was extended for another three days.

The suspect denies trafficking drugs, claiming that the drugs were for personal use only.

However, the police said that apart from the large quantity of drugs they seized from the home, they also found three electronic scales, distribution bags, and over NIS 11,000 in cash.

