Thwarted: Mass Casualty Attack In Jewish Moshav By Palestinian Security Official

An Israeli security guard saved lives on Sunday when he denied entry to a Palestinian Authority customs officer who planned to carry out a shooting attack in a Jewish moshav, Kan News reported.

The Arab, who was armed and wearing a bulletproof vest, approached the entrance of the Vered Yericho moshav in the Jordan Vally in a stolen PA police car.

When he reached the entry gate, the Jewish guard denied him entry, leading to an argument between the two. The Arab then tried to fire at the guard, who Baruch Hashem, managed to take cover in time. Frustrated, the guard shot an entire magazine of bullets into the air before retreating and fired another two bullets in the air about a kilometer away.

The Arab was later arrested by PA security services and confessed that he intended to carry out a shooting attack in the moshav. PA officials are investigating if he has ties to organized terror groups.

A PA security official told Kan News that they understood the gravity of the incident and the officer “does not represent the PA security establishment.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)