NYC Mayor’s Security Detail Tightened after Being Mentioned in Subway Shooter’s Manifesto

New York Mayor Eric Adams’ security details will be tightened after the sole suspect in Tuesday’s shooting on a subway in the city mentioned him in a video manifesto released on social media.

Police say the suspect, identified as Frank James, rented a U-Haul van in Philadelphia and then drove it New York City before carrying out his attack. It was found hours later at a Brooklyn train station.

“There are some postings possibly connected to our person of interest where he mentioned homelessness, he mentions New York and he does mention Mayor Adams,” New York Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell told reporters. “Out of an abundance of caution, we’re going to tighten the mayor’s security detail.”

“We’re not calling them threats. He made some concerning posts or someone made some concerning posts,” she added. “We cannot attribute it to that individual yet. That’s under investigation.”

James remains on the loose, and a massive manhunt is ongoing to determine his location and bring him under arrest.

