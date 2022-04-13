5th Consecutive Day: IDF Conducts Arrest Raids In Shechem, Jenin, Other Arab Cities

The IDF carried out arrest operations early Wednesday morning in Shechem, Jenin, Tulkarem, Qalqilya, and other Arab cities and villages for the firth day in a row as part of what has been termed Operation Break the Wave in the wake of four murderous terror attacks in the past month.

The IDF secured the site of Kever Yosef in Shechem as renovation teams from the Shomron Regional Council entered to restore the site. Arabs threw rocks at the vehicles as they entered the site and clashes ensued between Arabs and IDF soldiers near the kever, during which one Arab was killed and 31 injured.

Six Arabs were also injured in clashes with IDF soldiers in the nearby village of Beita.

In Jenin, heavy gunfire was heard in Jenin as clashes broke out between Arabs and IDF soldiers, with the Israeli forces opening fire at Arabs throwing explosives at them.

In Qalqilya, Arabs threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at IDF soldiers. One soldier was lightly injured and was evacuated to the hospital.

Three terror suspects were arrested in Jenin, three Hamas operatives were arrested in Qalqilya, and nine additional suspects were detained in other Arab cities and villages.

לוחמי צה"ל הפועלים כעת בסמטאות ג'נין. pic.twitter.com/GLiUyqmdMN — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) April 13, 2022

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)