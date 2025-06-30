MAILBAG: An Open Letter To Brooklyn Gevirim And Askanim: Follow In The Footsteps Of Lakewood’s Success

I write to you with great admiration and respect, aware of the many ways in which you have supported and sustained our kehilla with generosity, leadership, and vision. Your dedication to Klal Yisroel — in Torah, chesed, and communal growth — has built institutions, supported families, and shaped the future of generations.
Recently, a remarkable initiative was launched in Lakewood: two new wedding halls, Ateres Blima and Ateres Esther, were established to directly address the crushing financial burden so many families face when marrying off children. These halls offer an elegant, all-inclusive simcha package — hall, catering, music, photography, flowers, and more — for just $13,000. The vision is not simply affordability, but a shift in expectations, a reset that prioritizes simcha, dignity, and achrayus over pressure and excess.
The results speak for themselves. Seventy-five weddings have already been booked. The halls are beautiful, efficient, and designed with the community in mind. More than that — they represent hope. They say to a struggling family: “You can make a chasunah without debt. You can celebrate without shame.”
And here is the question we must now ask:
If such a project is possible in Lakewood — and if it is being led, funded, and driven by gevirim from Brooklyn — why can’t we build the same in Brooklyn itself?
Why should Brooklyn families continue to face overwhelming simcha costs, while the very solution being praised in Lakewood remains out of reach for us here? The need is no less urgent in Brooklyn. The numbers are no less staggering. The impact would be just as powerful — and perhaps even more so, given the size and diversity of our neighborhoods.
The community respectfully urges our community leaders and donors to come together and bring this vision to life in Brooklyn. We already have the model. We already have the people. What we need now is the will.
Let us be the generation that changed the trajectory — that made weddings manageable, beautiful, and filled with real simcha. Let us act with foresight, with compassion, and with responsibility.
With heartfelt hope,
Y.R.B.
Sorry Mr. Litvak
Williamsburg has 2 such halls for over 10 years
Plus many such halls for smaller simchas.
In fact Lakewood copied Williamsburg
Just to name a few
Padres Tzvi – Wedding
Pardes Feige -Wedding
Binyan Rispler- Wedding
Satmar Wythe 4 halls
Satmar Vyoel Moshe 3 halls
Bris Ruchel. 2 Halls
Satmar Harrison
It is. It’s called Ateres Matel Leah. Where the Manhattan Beach Jewish Center used to be… But not quite 13k.
Thanks for the excellent advice but in Brooklyn we’ve had the vision, the model, the will, and indeed the foresight to beat Lakewood at implementing this. Ateres Matel Leah hall has been open for over 2 years – see the article on Yeshiva World News here https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/promotions/2181275/the-new-ateres-matel-leah-hall-the-manhattan-beach-jewish-center-in-brooklyn.html or visit their website directly at ateresmatelleah.com. Indeed Brooklyn families have had the ability for the last 2 years to make beautiful, affordable weddings without the overwhelming costs. Perhaps the author’s ignorance to this gem of a resource means we are not publicizing it enough!
No one is ignorant, but you can have 3 such hall totally booked!!!! One hall cannot handle to need.
Plus- it is not 13,000 for hakol bakol!!!
Very simple.
Its called real estate. The cost of real estate is significantly higher in Brooklyn than that of Lakewood. The same project would cost over 10 times more in Brooklyn just for the land. Furthermore, due to NYC regulations the actual construction would cost significantly more.
Were you aware that the same family of Brooklyn Gevirim who were behind this project in Lakewood had already done a similar project in the old Manhattan Beach Jewish center?
Or were you so eager to bash that you didn’t take the time to look in to it?
Honestly, I get it that you might not have been aware of it, but why did YWN publish your letter, knowing this?
Does anybody read these things before they are published?