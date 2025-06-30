Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

US Confirms Ongoing Iran Contacts, Prioritizes Gaza Hostage Talks Amid Dermer Visit


The White House confirmed on Monday that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff has continued both direct and indirect communications with Iranian officials, as efforts persist to address regional tensions and advance negotiations.

Speaking to reporters, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt provided the update after President Donald Trump indicated last week that a meeting between US and Iranian representatives would take place in the coming days. Leavitt did not elaborate on the timing or format of any such meeting but reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to maintaining dialogue.

On the status of negotiations to secure the release of hostages held in Gaza, Leavitt declined to offer further details. President Trump had previously declared that a deal could be finalized this week, though Leavitt reiterated only that ending the conflict and bringing hostages home remains “a top priority” for the administration.

In addition, Leavitt confirmed that Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is in Washington for high-level talks with senior White House officials. Dermer’s visit underscores ongoing coordination between Washington and Jerusalem on a range of strategic and security matters, including efforts to stabilize Gaza and address broader regional threats.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



