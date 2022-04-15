46 High-Ranking U.S. Military Officials Warn Biden Against Iran Deal

In an open letter addressing President Joe Biden, 46 retired U.S. generals and admirals expressed their discontent with the administration’s ongoing negotiations with Iran concerning a potential return to the 2015 nuclear deal.

“In Ukraine, we are bearing witness to the horrors of a country ruthlessly attacking its neighbor and, by brandishing its nuclear weapons, forcing the rest of the world largely to stand on the sidelines,” the letter reads. “The new Iran deal currently being negotiated, which Russia has played a central role in crafting, will enable the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to cast its own nuclear shadow over the Middle East.”

Numerous military officials have said that Biden’s hellbent determination on the U.S. returning to the nuclear deal would leave the United States with little leverage and in a bad position to hold Iran accountable for its wrongdoings across the globe.

“The idea of an agreement is a good idea. We agree with diplomacy,” retired Air Force General Charles Wald told Fox News. “But we agreed with a fair agreement that would not allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon breakout and then have weapons delivery systems that would then change the dynamic in the Middle East – particularly for Israel but all other countries too.”

Biden has made a U.S. reentry into the nuclear deal a top priority of his, but the talks have hit snag after snag, and is currently in danger of collapse over the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) designation as a terrorist organization.

The U.S. had at first offered to de-list the IRGC in exchange for Iran ending its support for terrorist organizations fueling unrest in the region, but Iran rejected it, and Biden has since rescinded the offer.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)