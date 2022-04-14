VIDEOS: Chareidi Almost Lynched By Arabs, Car Is Burned

A resident of Beitar Illit entered the neighboring Arab village of Husan on Wednesday evening and was attacked by an Arab mob who tried to lynch him.

He somehow miraculously managed to escape the village on foot and was hospitalized with light injuries. However, his car that he left behind was set on fire and completely burned.

He had driven to the village to buy something at the kiosk at the entrance to the village [Beitar residents routinely enter the village during normal times] and when he exited his car, Arab rioters began throwing stones at him and beating him.

His friend told Channel 12 News on Thursday morning: “After Arabs started throwing stones at him, he tried to escape but then another group appeared who began to beat him. He managed to escape on foot. In a split-second decision, he abandoned his car and fled and that’s what saved him. They pursued him a bit and threw stones.”

“He’s a bit traumatized. He was naive. The kiosk owner tried to rescue him but they wouldn’t let him. He was hit in the head by a rock but should be released soon from the emergency room.”

Prior to the current tensions, Beitar residents routinely entered Husan for various services but under the current circumstances, entering any Arab village is extremely dangerous.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)