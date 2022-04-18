“BILLIONAIRE BLUSTER”: Washington Post Rooting Against Elon Musk Twitter Takeover

The Washington Post’s editorial board isn’t hiding how they feel about Elon Musk’s attempted takeover of Twitter: they really, really don’t like it.

The Post, which was bought several years ago by mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, wrote in a Sunday column that it hopes Musk doesn’t succeed at taking Twitter private.

“Amid his endless provocations and billionaire bluster, the most encouraging thing Mr. Musk has said about his Twitter ambitions is this: ‘I am not sure that I will actually be able to acquire it,'” the Post’s editorial board wrote.

They wrote that Musk simply wants to buy Twitter to gain more attention and that ideas he wants to implement on the platform – like more free speech – are “worth some wariness.”

“Certainly, moderators sometimes make mistakes, and more transparency surrounding enforcement decisions is in order. “But a broader backtracking would be an error. To protect speech at all costs and keep Twitter free of bots and spam, as Mr. Musk has said he would like to do, is almost impossible,” the authors wrote.

Numerous journalists have openly been against Musk’s attempts, with Max Boot saying that “for democracy to survive, we need more content moderation, not less.”

MSNBC’s Anand Giridharadas said Musk’s move gives argument to those who want to “abolish billionaires,” and Bloomberg’s Tim O’Brien said Musk “lacks the temperament” to run Twitter.

