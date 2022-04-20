DOWN DEMENTIA LANE: Bunny Distracts Confused President Biden at White House [SEE VIDEO]

A bizarre encounter took place at the White House on Monday as a man dressed as an Easter bunny got between President Biden and reporters as he drifted off into conversation about Afghanistan, which his aides probably didn’t want him discussing.

In a video of the incident, Biden is seen talking to a reporter about Afghanistan during the White House party, saying, “Pakistan should not, and Afghanistan should be…” before the “Easter Bunny” rushes over and gives Biden a big wave to usher him away.

Thomas C. Dillon, a former political adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, shared the clip to Twitter, writing: “Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment of #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll.”

Joe Biden quickly interrupted by the Easter Bunny after he starts to comment on #Afghanistan and #Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll 🐰 pic.twitter.com/xLkuyyudDj — Thomas C. Dillon (@craigtdillon) April 18, 2022

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)